Odisha registers 3 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 76 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 60 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

3. A 70 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia, Gross Ascitis.