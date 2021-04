Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported two more Covid fatalities that were registered in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll rose to 1,944.

The two fatalities were reported from Bargarh and Sundargarh, said the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

The State has so far tested a total of 95,99,877 samples including 34,450 on Saturday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 3.84 percent.