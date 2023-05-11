Odisha Reels Under Intense Heat As 16 Places Record Above 40 Degree Temp

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under intense heat, with half of the state recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

With the IMD predicting a further rise in temperature in 23 of the 30 districts in the state, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu reviewed the situation and asked the local authorities to remain prepared.

At least 16 stations recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, and of those places, six recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

Jharsuguda and Boudh were the hottest at 43.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Sambalpur (43.3), Hirakud (42.3), Sundergarh (42.1) and Rourkela (42).

Places that recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius include Angul (41.7), Sonepur (41.3), Bolangir (41.2), Titilagarh, Talcher and Nuapada (41), Baripada (40.6), Nayagarh and Bargarh (40.2) and Malkangiri (40).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius and 38.5 degrees Celsius respectively. However, the relative humidity in the state capital was at 95 per cent, causing discomfort to residents.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Bhubaneswar, in its evening bulletin, said there will not be a large change in maximum temperatures over the next three days, following which the mercury will rise further.

“The maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degrees Celsius and above over the next five days,” RMC Director H R Biswas said, advising people to take precautionary measures while going outside.

The SRC reviewed the heat condition in the state.

“It was decided to initiate precautionary measures to tackle the situation with emphasis on making available drinking water in all marketplaces, bus stands and crowded locations in rural and urban areas of the state. Water tanker should be arranged in areas facing water scarcity,” a press release issued by the SRC office said.

The SRC directed the authorities to repair all tube wells and pipes and provide drinking water and ORS to bus passengers.

The officials were also asked to store sufficient lifesaving medicines, saline and ORS in dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and subdivision and district hospitals, the release said.

The SRC also asked the officials to open drinking water kiosks in marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points. He said steps must be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply.