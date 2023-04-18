Odisha Reels Under Hot And Humid Condition; Baripada, Jharsuguda Hottest

Bhubaneswar: The State continues to suffer from extreme heat-wave condition several places recording over 40 degrees C today.

Baripada and Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest with 44.2 degree each. The Met department warned the State to experience such condition for next two days.

The mercury level crossed 40 degree C in 39 places across the State. For the first time in the current season, twin city Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed temperature over 42 degrees C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the dry wind coming from the west-northwest direction is increasing the heat, while high humidity is increasing in the atmosphere.

However, the department has forecasted a change in the weather after April 21.