Odisha Records Highest Single-Day Covid Deaths With 68 Fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded the highest single-day Covid deaths in the last 24 hours 68 persons suffering from succumbed to the disease, revealed the State Covid Dashboard.

With this, the Covid death toll in the State mounted to 4730.

Details of the persons who died due to Covid-19 are as under.

1.A 54 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim.

2.A 45 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 56 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 64 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Post Kidney Transplant.

5.A 59 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 60 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 65 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 40 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 45 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 80 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11.A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.