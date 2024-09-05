Bhubaneswar: In a recent session of the Odisha Assembly, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari revealed that Odisha has reported the highest number of deaths due to lightning strikes in the country over the past five years. A total of 1,103 people have lost their lives to lightning incidents during this period, making Odisha the state with the most fatalities from such events.

Minister Pujari highlighted that the state government is taking measures to mitigate these tragic occurrences. Efforts include the planting of palm trees, which act as natural lightning conductors, and the use of mobile apps to alert the public about potential lightning strikes. Despite these efforts, the minister acknowledged that predicting lightning strikes remains a challenge.

The government has allocated ₹7 crore to the Forest Department for the plantation of palm trees, aiming to reduce the number of lightning-related deaths. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance safety and protect the lives of residents in lightning-prone areas.