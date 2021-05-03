Odisha records highest ever OGST collection of Rs. 1126.67 Cr during April ’21

Cuttack: Odisha has recorded the highest ever OGST Collection (since inception of GST) of Rs. 1126.67 Cr during the month of April 2021.

According to a press note from the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Cuttack, the collection of Rs. 1126.67 Cr is against collection of Rs. 927.60 Cr. during April 2019 and Rs. 360.36 Cr. during last April 2020 (affected by COVID). The previous highest was Rs. 954.62 Cr. collected last month i.e. March ’21.

The sharp rise in OGST collection during April ’21 is a result of better compliance, increased collection from iron and steel sector as well as collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny.

There is also collection of Rs. 952.43 Cr in CGST, 1157.05 Cr in IGST & 613.33 Cr in Cess. The total GST collection during April 21 is also highest ever with Rs 3849.48 Cr as against Rs 2955.60 Cr collected during April 2019 and Rs. 774.29 Cr collected during April 2020.

Since all VAT paying dealers (Petrol and Liquor) had paid tax till 25th of March during the month of March itself, the balance collection of remaining 5 days i.e. Rs. 218.95 Cr was collected during April`21 as against Rs. 130.11 Cr during April ’20 and Rs. 183.92 Cr during April ’19 with growth rate of 68.28%.

Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products registered a growth of 175.31% with collection of Rs. 166.87 Cr in April ’21 against Rs. 60.61 Cr in April ’20. 6. CT & GST Organization has been focusing on increasing the tax-base of GST with regular survey and registration. 52,210 numbers of new registrants have been brought under the GST fold in the FY 20-21.

All Circles have been instructed to ensure 90% return filing within due date. 1,29,711 nos. of GSM 3A notices have been issued to Non Filers while19,268 assessment U/s 62 have been initiated for non filing of returns in the current Financial Year.

The total ewaybill generated during April ’21 was 15.28 Lakh against 11.91 Lakh during April ’19 and 3.56 Lakh during April ’20 (affected by COVID).

During the recent review with Tax Officials, Commissioner of CT & GST, Sri. Sushil Kumar Lohani, IAS has instructed all the field officers to detect the wrong return filers by applying data analytics and collect all taxes from them as per the provisions of law.

Tax Officials have been further instructed to facilitate genuine tax payers and ensure that they are not put to any unnecessary harassment, the press note from Commissionerate of CT & GST further read.