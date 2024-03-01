Odisha Records Highest Ever Collection Of Gross GST Of Rs. 5135.81 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the highest-ever collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+ OGST + Cess) with a collection of Rs. 5135.81 Cr during February 2024 against the corresponding collection of Rs. 4519.35 Cr recorded during February 2023 registering a growth rate of 13.64%.

The progressive Gross GST collection during the FY 2023-24 (till February 24) is Rs. 49638.64 Cr with a growth of 11.07% over the corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

Odisha has also recorded the third-highest-ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2295.41 Cr during February 2024 against a corresponding collection of 1673.96 Cr recorded during February 2023 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 37.12%.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) up to the the month of February 2024 is Rs. 21846.55 Cr against a collection of Rs. 16710.34 Cr up to February 2023 registering a growth rate of 30.74%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT and Profession Tax during February 24 is Rs. 3470.75 Cr against a collection of Rs. 2765.44 Cr during February 23 with a growth rate of 25.50%.

The progressive collection under all Acts up to February 24 is Rs. 32807.67 Cr with a growth rate of 20.84% over the corresponding collection up to February 23.

During February 24, 23.77 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 19.86 Lakh of waybills were generated during February 2023 recording a growth of 19.69% reflecting the buoyancy in the State economy.

Out of the 23.77 Lakh e-waybills generated during February 24, 14.06 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 9.71 Lakh were inter-state waybills.