Odisha records growth rate of 25.13% with Mop up of OGST and IGST settlement of Rs. 1732.49 Cr during June 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has collected OGST and IGST Settlement to the tune of Rs.1732.49 crore during June 2023 as against collection of Rs. 1384.59 crore during June 2022 recording a growth of 25.13%.

The progressive collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) till June 2023 stands at Rs. 5661.97 crore against a collection of Rs. 4350.88 crore till June 2022 recording a growth of 30.13%.

With regard to Gross GST collection (OGST+IGST+SGST+Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4379.97 crore during June 2023 against collection of Rs.3965.28 crore over corresponding period of June 2022 with a growth rate of 10.46%.

The progressive Gross GST collection up to June 2023 stands at Rs. 13813.44 crore against a collection of Rs. 12831.26 crore up to June 2022 recording a growth rate of 7.65%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs. 2865.01 crore during the month of June 2023 as against collection of Rs. 2516.81 crore during June 2022 with a growth rate of 13.84%.

During June 2023, 18.79 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 15.33 Lakh of waybills generated during June 2022 recording a growth of 22.56% reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector.