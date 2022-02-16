Odisha Records 852 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 852 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 181 individuals below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 9,433.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 495 are in quarantine and 357 are local contacts.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 64

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 33

11. Ganjam: 9

12. Jagatsinghpur: 28

13. Jajpur: 40

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 113

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 26

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 17

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 11

27. Rayagada: 13

28. Sambalpur: 39

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 89

31. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 1671

Cumulative tested: 28595269

Positive: 1279898

Recovered: 1261467

Active cases: 9433