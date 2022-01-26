Odisha Records 7426 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7426 fresh Covid cases on in the last 24 hours, including 867children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 74,512.
As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 4306 are in quarantine and 3120 are local contacts.
The details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 109
2. Balasore: 496
3. Bargarh: 134
4. Bhadrak: 100
5. Balangir: 207
6. Boudh: 98
7. Cuttack: 548
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 37
10. Gajapati: 99
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 152
14. Jharsuguda: 45
15. Kalahandi: 188
16. Kandhamal: 123
17. Kendrapada: 84
18. Keonjhar: 136
19. Khurda: 1959
20. Koraput: 159
21. Malkangiri: 67
22. Mayurbhanj: 166
23. Nawarangpur: 117
24. Nayagarh: 245
25. Nuapada: 191
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 131
28. Sambalpur: 160
29. Sonepur: 212
30. Sundargarh: 778
31. State Pool: 391