Odisha Records 7426 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7426 fresh Covid cases on in the last 24 hours, including 867children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 74,512.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 4306 are in quarantine and 3120 are local contacts.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 496

3. Bargarh: 134

4. Bhadrak: 100

5. Balangir: 207

6. Boudh: 98

7. Cuttack: 548

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 37

10. Gajapati: 99

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 152

14. Jharsuguda: 45

15. Kalahandi: 188

16. Kandhamal: 123

17. Kendrapada: 84

18. Keonjhar: 136

19. Khurda: 1959

20. Koraput: 159

21. Malkangiri: 67

22. Mayurbhanj: 166

23. Nawarangpur: 117

24. Nayagarh: 245

25. Nuapada: 191

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 131

28. Sambalpur: 160

29. Sonepur: 212

30. Sundargarh: 778

31. State Pool: 391