Odisha Records 7291 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,291 fresh Covid cases on in the last 24 hours, including 954 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 81,765.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 4,226 are in quarantine and 3,065 are local contacts.

A total of 61,969 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 11.76%.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 183

2. Balasore: 343

3. Bargarh: 130

4. Bhadrak: 97

5. Balangir: 218

6. Boudh: 55

7. Cuttack: 561

8. Deogarh: 62

9. Dhenkanal: 96

10. Gajapati: 95

11. Ganjam: 50

12. Jagatsinghpur: 121

13. Jajpur: 203

14. Jharsuguda: 83

15. Kalahandi: 173

16. Kandhamal: 98

17. Kendrapada: 109

18. Keonjhar: 132

19. Khurda: 1705

20. Koraput: 111

21. Malkangiri: 57

22. Mayurbhanj: 229

23. Nawarangpur: 148

24. Nayagarh: 192

25. Nuapada: 160

26. Puri: 116

27. Rayagada: 295

28. Sambalpur: 176

29. Sonepur: 282

30. Sundargarh: 646

31. State Pool: 365