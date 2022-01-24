Odisha Records 7291 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,291 fresh Covid cases on in the last 24 hours, including 954 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 81,765.
As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 4,226 are in quarantine and 3,065 are local contacts.
A total of 61,969 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 11.76%.
The details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 183
2. Balasore: 343
3. Bargarh: 130
4. Bhadrak: 97
5. Balangir: 218
6. Boudh: 55
7. Cuttack: 561
8. Deogarh: 62
9. Dhenkanal: 96
10. Gajapati: 95
11. Ganjam: 50
12. Jagatsinghpur: 121
13. Jajpur: 203
14. Jharsuguda: 83
15. Kalahandi: 173
16. Kandhamal: 98
17. Kendrapada: 109
18. Keonjhar: 132
19. Khurda: 1705
20. Koraput: 111
21. Malkangiri: 57
22. Mayurbhanj: 229
23. Nawarangpur: 148
24. Nayagarh: 192
25. Nuapada: 160
26. Puri: 116
27. Rayagada: 295
28. Sambalpur: 176
29. Sonepur: 282
30. Sundargarh: 646
31. State Pool: 365