Odisha Records 67 More COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 67 more deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Health & Family Welfare Department. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll surged to 5,512.

Khurda district recorded the highest 24 deaths, including 15 from Bhubaneswar.

Details:

1.A 60 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 69 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 40 years old female of Angul District.

4.A 58 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Asthma & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 67 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 48 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 90 years old male of Angul District.

8.A 64 years old male of Angul District.

9.A 40 years old female of Angul District.

10.A 92 years old female of Angul District.

11.A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

12.A 77 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 51 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

14.A 60 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

15.A 31 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

16.A 40 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 62 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 64 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypothyroidism.

19.A 69 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

20.A 51 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

21.A 42 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

22.A 67 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & End-Stage Renal Disease on HD

23.A 59 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

24.A 71 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Benign prostatic hyperplasia & Dyslipidaemia.

25.A 82 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

26.A 74 years old male of Deogarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27.A 40 years old female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

28.A 40 years old male of Ganjam District.

29.A 73 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

30.A 71 years old male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

31.A 50 years old male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

32.A 34 years old male of Kandhamal District.

33.A 55 years old male of Keonjhar District.

34.A 85 years old male of Keonjhar District.

35.A 66 years old male of Keonjhar District.

36.A 76 years old male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37.A 75 years old male of Keonjhar District.

38.A 34 years old male of Keonjhar District.

39.A 60 years old male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

40.A 60 years old male of Keonjhar District.

41.A 47 years old male of Keonjhar District.

42.A 50 years old male of Keonjhar District.

43.A 40 years old female of Kendrapara District.

44.A 66 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

45.A 80 years old female of Khurda District.

46.A 76 years old female of Khurda District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

47.A 56 years old male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

48.A 55 years old female of Khurda District.

49.A 39 years old male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

50.A 55 years old male of Khurda District.

51.A 80 years old male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

52.A 76 years old male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

53.A 40 years old female of Malkangiri District.

54.A 46 years old male of Mayurbhanja District.

55.A 58 years old male of Mayurbhanja District.

56.A 28 years old male of Nuapada District.

57.A 60 years old male of Puri District.

58.A 53 years old male of Puri District.

59.A 78 years old male of Puri District.

60.A 25 years old female of Puri District.

61.A 29 years old male of Puri District.

62.A 60 years old female of Sundargarh District.

63.A 40 years old male of Sundargarh District.

64.A 38 years old female of Sundargarh District.

65.A 48 years old male of Sundargarh District.

66.A 54 years old male of Sundargarh District.

67.A 65 years old male of Sundargarh District.