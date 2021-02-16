Odisha Records 60 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 3,36,322

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday surged to 3,36,322 after 60 more people tested positive for the infection, according to the State I&PR department.

The new cases were detected in 16 of the 30 districts of Odisha, with 36 reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 24 are local contact cases.

Puri district recorded the highest of 13 new cases followed by Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts with 9 cases each.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Balangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 2

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Jharsuguda: 1

8. Kalahandi: 1

9. Khurda: 2

10. Mayurbhanj: 2

11. Nuapada: 6

12. Puri: 13

13. Sambalpur: 9

14. Sonepur: 2

15. Sundargarh: 9

16. State Pool: 1

The state presently has only 720 active cases while 3,33,637 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.