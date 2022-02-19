Odisha Records 534 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 534 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 147 individuals below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 7099.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 310 are in quarantine and 224 are local contacts.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 26

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 8

19. Khurda: 93

20. Koraput: 17

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 14

23. Nawarangpur: 5

24. Nayagarh: 21

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 8

27. Rayagada: 32

28. Sambalpur: 17

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 121

31. State Pool: 18

New recoveries: 1272

Cumulative tested: 28766032

Positive: 1281989

Recovered: 1265843

Active cases: 7099