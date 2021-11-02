Odisha records 49% growth rate in GST collection during October

Bhubaneswar: The GST collection of Odisha continues to grow with collection of Rs 3593.34 crore during October 2021 as against Rs 2428.27 crore collected during October 2020, registering a growth of 49 percent.

The growth rate achieved by Odisha is also the highest amongst major states for the second consecutive month.

The collection of Rs 3593 crore during October’21 is also the 3rd highest ever gross collection of GST by the state since launch of GST.

The progressive GST collection till October‘21 is Rs 23897.20 crore against Rs 14701.25 crore till October 20 with growth of 62.55%. The corresponding collection till October‘19 was Rs 17019.92 crore.

The collection of OGST during the month of October ’21 is Rs 1053.48 crore against a collection of Rs 660.09 crore during October’20, recording a robust growth of 59.60 percent.

The collection of Rs 1053 crore during October’21 is also the 3rd highest ever gross collection of OGST by the state.

The progressive collection of OGST upto October’21 is Rs 6819.91 crore against a collection of Rs 4331.54 crore upto October’20 recording a progressive growth of 57.45 percent.

The corresponding figure till October ’19 was Rs 4960.22 crore.

There is also collection of Rs 907.29 crore in CGST, Rs 1005.50 crore in IGST and Rs 627.07 crore in Cess during October ’21 recording a growth of 70.31%, 37.43% & 24.47 % over October ’20, respectively.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 728.32 crore during October’21 as against Rs.696.43 crore during October’20 with growth rate of 4.58%.