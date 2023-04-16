Odisha Records 308 Fresh Covid Cases; Another Death

Bhubaneswar: The rising trend of active Covid-19 cases continues in Odisha as the state witnessed a 40% spike in fresh infections with 308 fresh cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, another death due to Covid-19 was confirmed, taking this year’s tally to 3. The deceased has been identified as a 70-year-old man from the Sonepur district. He was also suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension and a cerebral vascular accident.

According to the state health department, while Odisha now has 1,505 active cases, the daily test positivity rate stands at 5.1%.

According to the state Health Department statistics, around 5,931 samples were tested in different districts of the state. With 308 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,505.