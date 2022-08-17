Odisha Records 280 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 280 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 40 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 16th August

New Positive Cases: 280

Of which 0-18 years: 40

In quarantine: 165

Local contacts: 115

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Balangir: 9

5. Boudh: 4

6. Cuttack: 22

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 7

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 7

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 61

17. Koraput: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 12

19. Nawarangpur: 5

20. Nayagarh: 12

21. Nuapada: 15

22. Puri: 4

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 8

25. Sonepur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 45

27. State Pool: 14

As per data:

New recoveries: 759

Cumulative tested: 32951368

Positive: 1323587

Recovered: 1311394

Active cases: 2981