Odisha Records 280 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 280 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 40 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 16th August
New Positive Cases: 280
Of which 0-18 years: 40
In quarantine: 165
Local contacts: 115
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Balangir: 9
5. Boudh: 4
6. Cuttack: 22
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 7
14. Kendrapada: 4
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 61
17. Koraput: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 12
19. Nawarangpur: 5
20. Nayagarh: 12
21. Nuapada: 15
22. Puri: 4
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 8
25. Sonepur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 45
27. State Pool: 14
As per data:
New recoveries: 759
Cumulative tested: 32951368
Positive: 1323587
Recovered: 1311394
Active cases: 2981
