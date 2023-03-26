Odisha Records 24 Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: The number of active Covid-19 cases is increasing gradually in Odisha. State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday said 24 fresh cases were reported across Odisha during the last 2 hours.

With the fresh Covid-19 cases, t,he total tally of active cases in Odisha now stands at 98. In addition, one patient is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In the meantime, the hospitals have been directed to increase the tracing and treating of Covid-cases, said Niranjan Mishra.