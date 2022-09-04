Odisha records 221 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 221 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 41 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Sept

New Positive Cases: 221

Of which 0-18 years: 41

In quarantine: 129

Local contacts: 92

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 31

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 5

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kalahandi: 3

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 48

16. Koraput: 5

17. Mayurbhanj: 4

18. Nawarangpur: 5

19. Nayagarh: 8

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 4

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 2

24. Sonepur: 3

25. Sundargarh: 49

26. State Pool: 11

As per data:

New recoveries: 214

Cumulative tested: 33233657

Positive: 1328465

Recovered: 1317492

Active cases: 1740