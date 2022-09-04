Odisha records 221 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 221 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 41 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Sept
New Positive Cases: 221
Of which 0-18 years: 41
In quarantine: 129
Local contacts: 92
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 31
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Ganjam: 5
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kalahandi: 3
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 48
16. Koraput: 5
17. Mayurbhanj: 4
18. Nawarangpur: 5
19. Nayagarh: 8
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 4
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 2
24. Sonepur: 3
25. Sundargarh: 49
26. State Pool: 11
As per data:
New recoveries: 214
Cumulative tested: 33233657
Positive: 1328465
Recovered: 1317492
Active cases: 1740
