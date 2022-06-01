Odisha records 20x growth in job applications in the last 90 days

Bhubaneswar: As one of the fastest-growing states in terms of economy in India, Odisha has been witnessing a steady growth in job opportunities across sectors and industries and has emerged as a popular destination for job seekers. apna.co– India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform – recorded20x quarter on quarter growth in job postings in the state’s capital, Bhubaneswar in the previous quarter. The platform has also noted increased job openings for multiple roles in the last three 90 days.

After recording an economic rating higher than India’s GDP, Odisha has become a promising destination for employers to invest in, strengthening the state’s economy and creating more job opportunities. apna has become a trusted partner for various popular companies such as Zomato, Bharti AXA, Burger King, TeamLease, Byjus, and Delhivery amongst others in the state to fulfill their hiring requirement. In the last quarter, there has been an increased hiring momentum for roles such as telecallers/BPO, sales, computer/data entry operator, delivery persons, and business development executives amongst others.

The capital city continues to be one of the top commercial hubs in Eastern India.

With more than 25 percent female users from Bhubaneswar, apna has become a default partner for women to build their professional networks and participate in helping India unlock its economic potential. According to the platform, there has been a quarter-on-quarter increase in women joining the workforce from the state and participating in uplifting Odisha’s economy. Telecalling and business development have consistently been the most popular role amongst women in Bhubaneswar followed by data entry operators. Interestingly, women also opted to get on the field by joining the sales workforce for various organizations after COVID cases dropped drastically.

Commenting on the growth, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said, “Odisha is witnessing tremendous growth in the past quarter, emerging as one of the key markets with a rise in both workers and employers on apna. We will continue creating more hyperlocal opportunities to help accelerate the economic growth of Bhubaneswar.”

apna has been catering to job seekers irrespective of their educational qualifications. Not only graduates and postgraduates, but apna is also connecting nearly 45 percent of users from Bhubaneswar with education qualification, 12th pass or under, with hyper-local opportunities.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the platform is available in 70-plus cities in India and can be accessed in more than 10 vernacular languages.