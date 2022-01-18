Odisha Records 11,086 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,086 fresh Covid cases in the last 14 hours, including 1061 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 80,914.
As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 6,431 are in quarantine and 4,655 are local contacts.
A total of 70,990 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has jumped to 15.61 percent from 7.12 percent recorded the previous day.
The details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 139
2. Balasore: 323
3. Bargarh: 125
4. Bhadrak: 132
5. Balangir: 300
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 53
9. Dhenkanal: 157
10. Gajapati: 93
11. Ganjam: 116
12. Jagatsinghpur: 273
13. Jajpur: 275
14. Jharsuguda: 132
15. Kalahandi: 253
16. Kandhamal: 51
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 223
19. Khurda: 3469
20. Koraput: 196
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 393
23. Nawarangpur: 137
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 104
26. Puri: 188
27. Rayagada: 187
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 153
30. Sundargarh: 1416
31. State Pool: 759