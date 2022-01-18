Odisha Records 11,086 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,086 fresh Covid cases in the last 14 hours, including 1061 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 80,914.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 6,431 are in quarantine and 4,655 are local contacts.

A total of 70,990 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has jumped to 15.61 percent from 7.12 percent recorded the previous day.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 139

2. Balasore: 323

3. Bargarh: 125

4. Bhadrak: 132

5. Balangir: 300

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 53

9. Dhenkanal: 157

10. Gajapati: 93

11. Ganjam: 116

12. Jagatsinghpur: 273

13. Jajpur: 275

14. Jharsuguda: 132

15. Kalahandi: 253

16. Kandhamal: 51

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 223

19. Khurda: 3469

20. Koraput: 196

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 393

23. Nawarangpur: 137

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 104

26. Puri: 188

27. Rayagada: 187

28. Sambalpur: 302

29. Sonepur: 153

30. Sundargarh: 1416

31. State Pool: 759