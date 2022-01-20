Odisha Records 10,368 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,368 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,090 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 88,346.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 6,015 are in quarantine and 4,353 are local contacts.

A total of 74,234 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 13.96%.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 136

2. Balasore: 304

3. Bargarh: 152

4. Bhadrak: 129

5. Balangir: 253

6. Boudh: 76

7. Cuttack: 940

8. Deogarh: 78

9. Dhenkanal: 83

10. Gajapati: 100

11. Ganjam: 87

12. Jagatsinghpur: 165

13. Jajpur: 290

14. Jharsuguda: 157

15. Kalahandi: 194

16. Kandhamal: 83

17. Kendrapada: 106

18. Keonjhar: 123

19. Khurda: 3036

20. Koraput: 202

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 165

23. Nawarangpur: 162

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 196

26. Puri: 140

27. Rayagada: 208

28. Sambalpur: 247

29. Sonepur: 180

30. Sundargarh: 1505

31. State Pool: 664