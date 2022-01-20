Odisha Records 10,368 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,368 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,090 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 88,346.
As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 6,015 are in quarantine and 4,353 are local contacts.
A total of 74,234 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 13.96%.
The details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 136
2. Balasore: 304
3. Bargarh: 152
4. Bhadrak: 129
5. Balangir: 253
6. Boudh: 76
7. Cuttack: 940
8. Deogarh: 78
9. Dhenkanal: 83
10. Gajapati: 100
11. Ganjam: 87
12. Jagatsinghpur: 165
13. Jajpur: 290
14. Jharsuguda: 157
15. Kalahandi: 194
16. Kandhamal: 83
17. Kendrapada: 106
18. Keonjhar: 123
19. Khurda: 3036
20. Koraput: 202
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 165
23. Nawarangpur: 162
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 196
26. Puri: 140
27. Rayagada: 208
28. Sambalpur: 247
29. Sonepur: 180
30. Sundargarh: 1505
31. State Pool: 664