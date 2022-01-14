Odisha Records 10,273 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,273 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1065 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 53,171.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 5,962 are in quarantine and 4,311 are local contacts.

A total of 75,731 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 13.56 per cent from 12.40 per cent recorded the previous day.

The details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 85

2. Balasore: 457

3. Bargarh: 102

4. Bhadrak: 102

5. Balangir: 191

6. Boudh: 24

7. Cuttack: 844

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 126

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 132

13. Jajpur: 143

14. Jharsuguda: 202

15. Kalahandi: 203

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 74

18. Keonjhar: 114

19. Khurda: 3496

20. Koraput: 186

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 340

23. Nawarangpur: 125

24. Nayagarh: 121

25. Nuapada: 45

26. Puri: 269

27. Rayagada: 183

28. Sambalpur: 529

29. Sonepur: 132

30. Sundargarh: 1049

31. State Pool: 796