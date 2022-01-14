Odisha Records 10,273 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,273 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1065 children below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 53,171.
As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 5,962 are in quarantine and 4,311 are local contacts.
A total of 75,731 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 13.56 per cent from 12.40 per cent recorded the previous day.
The details of the new cases are as under:
1. Angul: 85
2. Balasore: 457
3. Bargarh: 102
4. Bhadrak: 102
5. Balangir: 191
6. Boudh: 24
7. Cuttack: 844
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 126
11. Ganjam: 55
12. Jagatsinghpur: 132
13. Jajpur: 143
14. Jharsuguda: 202
15. Kalahandi: 203
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 74
18. Keonjhar: 114
19. Khurda: 3496
20. Koraput: 186
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 340
23. Nawarangpur: 125
24. Nayagarh: 121
25. Nuapada: 45
26. Puri: 269
27. Rayagada: 183
28. Sambalpur: 529
29. Sonepur: 132
30. Sundargarh: 1049
31. State Pool: 796