Odisha records 1 more Covid death; 258 new cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to witness a surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 258 fresh infections being detected in the last 24 hours. With this, the active Covid-19 cases tally in the State surged to 1,186.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

As per State Health Department sources, 6,279 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 258 came out positive. A total of 3,47,79,702 samples have been tested so far.

The State so far has reported 13,38,468 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.