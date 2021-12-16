Odisha reconstitutes Medical Assessment Boards to resolve disputes on issue of Disability Certificates

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has reconstituted the “Medical Assessment Board” in the Medical Colleges and Hospitals to assist the Appellate Authority to resolve the dispute arising on issue of Disability Certificates. The Medical Colleges and Hospitals will review and reassess certificates of Persons with Disabilities of different districts.

Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (Balasore) has been allocated Balasore and Bhadrak district while MKCG Medical College (Berhampur) is allotted Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal district. Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts are allocated to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (Baripada) while Shantha Kavi Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (Bolangir) is allocated the districts of Balangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Similarly, SCB Medical College, Cuttack has been allocated the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara while districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur and Rayagada are allocated under SLN Medical College and Hospital (Koraput). Sri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital (Puri) is allocated Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh districts while VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is allocated with the districts of Sambalpur, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Debagarh.

The Medical Assessment Boards shall receive requisitions from different recruitment agencies and other authorities within the State under intimation to the Appellate Authority. The detailed verification/reassessment reports and results thereof are to be sent directly to the concerned recruitment agencies under the signature of the concerned Superintendent of the Medical College and Hospital.

To ensure Punishment for fraudulently availing any benefit meant for persons with benchmark disabilities, all superintendents are to report any discrepancies found in the verification/reassessment process to the Appellate Authority without fail so that appropriate action could be taken against the perpetrators under section 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.