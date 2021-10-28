Odisha Receives Rs 1779.45 Cr From Centre as back-to-back loan in-lieu of GST compensation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has released Rs 44,000 crore today to the States and UTs with Legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST Compensation and Odisha received Rs 1779.45 Cr.

After taking into account earlier release of Rs 1,15,000 crore (Rs 75,000 crore released on 15th July, 2021 and Rs 40,000 crore released on 07th October, 2021), total amount released in the current financial year as back-to-back loan in-lieu of GST compensation is Rs 1,59,000 crore. This release is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every 2 months out of actual cess collection.

Subsequent to the 43rd GST Council Meeting held on 28.05.2021, it was decided that the Central Government would borrow Rs 1.59 lakh crore and release it to States and UTs with Legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of Compensation on account of inadequate amount in the Compensation Fund. This amount is as per the principles adopted for a similar facility in FY 2020-21, where an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was released to States under a similar arrangement. This amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore would be over and above the compensation in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore (based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to States/UTs with Legislature during this financial year. The sum total of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22.

All eligible States and UTs (with Legislature) have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility. For effective response and management of COVID-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure all States and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the States/UTs in their endeavour, Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 of Rs 1,59,000 crore.

The release of Rs 44,000 crore being made now is funded from borrowings of GoI in 5-year securities issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.69%. No additional market borrowing by Central Government is envisaged on account of this release.

It is expected that this release will help the States/UTs in planning their public expenditure among other things, for improving, health infrastructure and taking up infrastructure projects.

State/ UTs wise amount released as “Back to Back Loan in lieu of GST Compensation Shortfall” on 28.10.2021

(Rs. in crore)

Sl. No. Name of the State/ UTs Amount 1. Andhra Pradesh 905.59 2. Assam 490.76 3. Bihar 1885.69 4. Chhattisgarh 1374.02 5. Goa 234.28 6. Gujarat 3608.53 7. Haryana 2045.79 8. Himachal Pradesh 745.95 9. Jharkhand 687.76 10. Karnataka 5010.90 11. Kerala 2418.49 12. Madhya Pradesh 1940.20 13. Maharashtra 3814.00 14. Meghalaya 39.18 15. Odisha 1779.45