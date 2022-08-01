Odisha Receives More Than Average Rainfall In July: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said on Monday that Odisha has received rainfall of 376.6 mm in the month of July this year, which is 10 per cent higher than the average rainfall that is 340 mm.

According to IMD sources, Sundargarh and Kalahandi districts received 24 per cent and 20 per cent less rainfall respectively during the month when 12 districts received excess rainfall.

Odisha received 507.9 mm of rain in June and July, registering a marginal shortfall of 8 per cent of the average rainfall of the two months 550.7 mm, it said.

Considering the total rainfall of June and July, four districts received less than average rainfall. Bhadrak registered 23 per cent less rainfall, Mayurbhanj 20 per cent, Sambalpur 28 per cent and Sundargarh 39 per cent.

Similarly, Balangir recorded 19 per cent, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi 18 per cent Angul 13 per cent and Keonjhar 11 per cent less rainfall. On the other hand, two districts namely Boudh and Kandhamal received surplus rainfall of 36 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, sources added.