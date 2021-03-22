Odisha Received Rs 109 Cr Central Aide For COVID Management: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: State Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das said the Centre has provided a total sum of Rs 109.13 cr to Odisha through National Health Mission (NHM) for Covid management.

The Minister, in a written reply to a query posed by BJP MLA from Jashipur, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, informed the Odisha Assembly that the State government has utilized the amount for the deployment of additional human resources as per the Emergency COVID management.

Das said that by the 16th of this month a total of 86, 87,133 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the State, and out of them 3, 38,405 have tested positive for the disease.

The Minister said a total of 10,919 COVID Warriors have returned home after undergoing treatment at Covid Hospitals.

Das said that a total of 1918 positive patients have succumbed to the disease. A sum of Rs 7,500 has been provided for the funeral expenses of deceased COVID patients from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he added.

There are 33 ‘Dedicated COVID Hospital’ of private concern across the State to treat COVID patients. These institutions have claimed Rs 479.90 crore (Rs 4,79,90,44,893) from the State government as treatment expenses against which a sum of Rs 344.55 crore (Rs 3,44,55,54,662) has been released.