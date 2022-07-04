Odisha Ranks No 2 In Students’ Suicide Across Country
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has ranked second in the country in terms of students’ suicide in 2020 with over 1400 students died by suicide during the year, says a report released by Odisha police.
Citing the Odisha police’s report, Opposition BJP demanded a debate on the sensitive issue.
The report revealed that a total of 1,469 students died by suicide in Odisha in 2020. The figure surpassed a long record of suicides reported in the previous years. Maharashtra topped the list with 1,648 suicides reported in 2020. With 1,158 suicide deaths, Madhya Pradesh ranked third in the category.
“A total of 379 students had ended their lives in 2019, 501 in 2018, 361 in 2017 and 390 in 2016. A total of 3,100 suicides took place in five years i.e between 2020 and 2017. Of them, 1,848 were girls,” the report said.
Student suicides that made headlines in Odisha during the last 2 years:
- On June 1, 2022, Ravenshaw University’s ITM third year student S Amit Kumar ended his life by consuming poison in his hostel room, over love affair.
- On May 10, 2022, Abinash Pradhan, a Plus 2 final year student of a private educational institution in Angul hanged self to death over matter related to studies.
- On April 30, 2022, Rudraprakash Bhoi and Sonali Barik, both Plus 2 first year students of Brahmanjharilo Mahavidyalaya hanged themselves to death on the verandah of Sankhatras Shankhatras Government High School in Cuttack Sadar. They took the extreme step reportedly over love failure.
- On April 22, 2022, Nishant Kumar, a fifth year MBBS student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir reportedly jumped off a hostel building in the college. The youth, who hailed from Haryana, ended his life allegedly due to ragging by seniors.
- On April 4, 2022, Suravi Panchpal, a second year student at National Law University (NLLU) in Cuttack killed self allegedly due to a dispute with her parents.
- On October 6, 2021, Nirupama Nanda, a student at Bhimbhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, was found hanging in her hostel room, though her parents had levelled murder allegation.
- On October 6, 2021, a third year BTech student of an educational institute in Gunupur, Sritam Swain, died after consuming poison at a hotel at Badambadi in Cuttack.
- Keonjhar’s Hrishikesh Nayak, who was a laboratory technician student at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Hospital, died after jumping into Mahanadi river on August 15, 2021.
- On August 3, 2021, Tusharkant Sahu, a student at Christ College in Cuttack jumped into Mahanadi river over triangular love.
Comments are closed.