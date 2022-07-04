Odisha Ranks No 2 In Students’ Suicide Across Country

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has ranked second in the country in terms of students’ suicide in 2020 with over 1400 students died by suicide during the year, says a report released by Odisha police.

Citing the Odisha police’s report, Opposition BJP demanded a debate on the sensitive issue.

The report revealed that a total of 1,469 students died by suicide in Odisha in 2020. The figure surpassed a long record of suicides reported in the previous years. Maharashtra topped the list with 1,648 suicides reported in 2020. With 1,158 suicide deaths, Madhya Pradesh ranked third in the category.

“A total of 379 students had ended their lives in 2019, 501 in 2018, 361 in 2017 and 390 in 2016. A total of 3,100 suicides took place in five years i.e between 2020 and 2017. Of them, 1,848 were girls,” the report said.

Student suicides that made headlines in Odisha during the last 2 years: