Odisha has been ranked first in the 2024 Urban Governance Index (UGI), an independent study conducted by the Praja Foundation released recently.

This top ranking highlights Odisha’s commitment to urban reforms and its success in empowering local governance structures, effective decentralization, and fostering citizen involvement.

Odisha emerged as a leader among 31 cities assessed, outperforming other states due to its progressive policies that grant autonomy to urban local bodies (ULBs) and elected representatives.

The state has demonstrated strong governance through comprehensive fiscal decentralization, robust citizen participation frameworks, and transparent administrative processes.

The Urban Governance Index evaluates states based on four core pillars: empowerment of elected representatives, city administration, fiscal autonomy, and citizen involvement, covering 42 detailed indicators.“This recognition reflects our long-standing efforts to decentralize power and ensure that our cities and urban local bodies have the resources and autonomy needed to deliver on their mandates. Odisha will continue to prioritize transparent, accountable, and citizen-driven governance.”

Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Minister Housing & Urban Development is happy over the success Congratulates “TEAM URBAN”.

Smt Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development is rigorously monitoring the UGI, for which Odisha is scripting success.

Key Reforms Driving Success:

Autonomous Urban Local Bodies: Enhanced administrative and financial powers for ULBs, facilitating better decision-making at the grassroots level.Fiscal

Decentralization: Significant improvements in ULB budgets and resource allocation, allowing for more tailored urban development projects.Citizen

Participation: Introduction of citizen engagement platforms, ensuring community involvement in urban planning and governance.Capacity Building and Infrastructure: Targeted initiatives to improve the capacity of municipal staff and infrastructure modernization programs across cities.

Odisha’s holistic approach to governance reform, combining accountability and inclusivity, makes it a model state for urban governance in India.

This recognition places Odisha at the forefront of India’s urban development journey and highlights its path-breaking reforms that prioritize local autonomy and community engagement.