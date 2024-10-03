Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo have raised serious allegations against the Odisha Governor, Raghubar Das asserting that the Raj Bhawan has transformed into a “war room” for the upcoming Jharkhand elections.

The MPs have claimed that there are ongoing discussions suggesting that the Governor might be eyeing a political role in Jharkhand, specifically hinting at a potential candidacy for the Chief Minister’s position. They have urged the Governor to clarify his intentions regarding any involvement in the Jharkhand elections.

As the elections approach, the BJD’s accusations could significantly influence the political landscape in both states. The Governor has yet to respond to these allegations, leaving many questions unanswered as the situation develops.