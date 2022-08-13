Odisha Rains: Two More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

Sambalpur: The authorities of Hirakud Dam have opened two more sluice gates of the reservoir. The decision was taken following incessant rain in upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and downstream in Odisha.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 30 gates of the reservoir.

Earlier, in the day, the authorities had opened eight gates of the dam to discharge the floodwaters.

While 6 lakh cusec water is estimated to reach Mundali by tomorrow 8 am, Baitarani and Jalka rivers have crossed the danger mark.

On the other hand, Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Bijay Kumar Mishra today said that minor flooding is expected in Mahanadi River system in Odisha due to incessant rains and discharge of flood water through the sluice gates of Hirakud dam.