Odisha Rains: Minor Flood Expected In Mahanadi, Says Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief

Bhubaneswar: Minor flooding is expected in Mahanadi River system in Odisha as more sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened due to incessant rains, informed Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Bijay Kumar Mishra today.

Currently, excess flood water is being released through 28 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam.

While four more sluice gates of the reservoir were opened earlier in the morning, four more have been opened this afternoon. Following opening of more number of sluice gates of Hirakud Dam, the water level is increasing in downstream areas of Mahanadi River, said the official.

Currently, the water level at Hirakud dam stands at 616.85 ft against maximum capacity of 630 ft. While 4.50 lakh cusec water is entering into the dam, around 4 lakh cusec water is being discharged from the reservoir.