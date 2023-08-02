Odisha rains: Holiday declared for schools in several districts

Bhubaneswar: As incessant rain continues to batter several parts of Odisha under the influence of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, all government and private schools in Keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Nuapada have been declared holiday on Wednesday.

The move of the Keonjhar district administration came after India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over the district.

According to sources, the Keonjhar Collector has also directed all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to remain alert for any kind of eventuality arising out of the downpours.Similarly, the Bolangir district administration announced a holiday after the IMD issued a red warning for heavy rainfall in the district.

“In view of heavy rainfall and red warning issued by the office of SRC for Balangir district, all govt and private schools and AWCs of Balangir district shall remain closed today (2nd August, Wednesday),” the Bolangir collector tweeted.