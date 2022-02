Bhubaneswar: Rainfall is likely to occur across Odisha from today under the influence of westerly winds, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

While light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places over the districts of Odisha today, it is to intensify from tomorrow.

There has been a rise in a night or minimum temperature, but it will again rise gradually by 3 to 4 degrees from February 11.