Odisha: Rain To Lash 21 Dists, IMD Issues Yellow Warning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Friday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at several places in 21 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

“A Yellow Warning has been issued for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri from 8.30 am of 15th Jan 2022,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in this evening weather bulletin.

The IMD regional centre further informed that there will be no large change in minimum temperature during the next 24 hours and gradual fall by 3-4°C in subsequent 3 days over the districts of Odisha.