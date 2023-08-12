Odisha Proposes Centre To Bring Uniform Policy For Death Compensation Of Forest Personnel

Bhubaneswar: A uniform policy should be introduced for death compensation of forest personnel across the country.

A proposal has been made to the central government, informed Odisha, informed Forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat on the occasion of World Elephant Day in Bhubaneswar.

“Many forest personnel are killed in attacks by poachers. But they are given different financial assistance in different states in case of death. There should be a uniform policy for compensation to employees working in the forest department,” Amat said.

He further said that elephant poaching has become a big challenge for the state forest department. To check this menace, the state government has adopted certain projects like Gaja Sathi, Gaja Raksha Jana Surakhya, solar fencing.

Besides, Gaja Utsav campaign will be started in the state from October 2023 to create awareness about elephant protection in the state.

On the occasion, two souvenirs- Elephant Corridors of India and Elephant Reserves of India- have been launched in a program organized on the occasion of World Elephant Day. These two books are Elephant Corridors of India and Elephant Reserves of India.