Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Calls For Indefinite Strike From Oct 10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association has called for an indefinite state-wide strike from October 10 in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme

On September 27, the association announced to launch an indefinite strike if the State government failed to fulfill their genuine demands.

However, during a meeting of the Private Bus Owners’ Association today, the members alleged that neither the government held any discussion with them in this regard nor fulfilled their demands, which is why they have decided to go on strike.

As per the decision, the private buses will remain off the roads from October 10 till the fulfillment of their demands. The association also has threatened to stop plying of vehicles engaged in schools, colleges and tourism.

Notably, the Odisha government introduced the LAccMI scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters, and from districts to the state capital.

However, the bus owners alleged that the LAccMI scheme would affect the income of over 8,000 private bus owners and 14,000 employees and their families