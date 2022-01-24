Odisha: Principals Asked To Cancel Admission Of Students Who Submitted Fake Disability Certificate

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department on Monday asked the principals of all colleges to verify the authenticity of disability certificates submitted by PH-OH students with the help of CDMO.

The move came after the Higher Education Dept noticed that students took admission in Bhadrak (Autonomous) College in recent years under PwD quota submitting fake disability certificates.

Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra, has written to the Principals of all Government, Non-Government & Self-Financing Colleges coming under Higher Education Department to verify the disability certificates submitted by PH-OH students of academic session 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22.

“The matter is under enquiry and strict action will be taken against such students after the enquiry,” the letter read.

In order to detect such malpractices elsewhere, the principals have been directed to follow the below-mentioned instructions to filter out students who have taken admission with fake disability certificates.