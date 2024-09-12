In a major push towards cleanliness and public hygiene, a joint review meeting on the preparedness of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign was conducted by Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, and S.K. Lohani, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water (PR&DW) Department.

The review aimed at ensuring the smooth execution of the campaign across all districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.

The meeting, held in Bhubaneswar, saw the active participation of District Collectors and senior officials from various departments. Both Smt. Padhee and Shri Lohani emphasized the importance of adhering to the SHS guidelines and ensuring the timely completion of campaign activities. They also underscored the necessity of coordinated efforts between district administrations, ULBs, and communities to achieve the objectives of a cleaner and healthier Odisha.

Smt. Padhee highlighted the critical role of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in achieving Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) targets, particularly focusing on waste management, public participation, and sustainable sanitation practices. She urged district officials to engage citizens, community organizations, and local stakeholders to make the campaign a people-driven movement.

Shri Lohani, in his remarks, stressed the need for close collaboration between rural and urban authorities to ensure that both Panchayats and ULBs work in synergy. He noted that effective communication and seamless coordination at the grassroots level will play a crucial role in the success of the campaign.The review meeting also included discussions on monitoring mechanisms, best practices for waste segregation, and innovative approaches to public engagement. Special Secretary Shri Rajesh Paravakar Patil and Additional Secretary Shri Binay Dash, along with other senior officials, actively participated in these discussions, contributing valuable insights to enhance the campaign’s effectiveness.

Collectively, the officials urged District Collectors to focus on key activities such as cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and community-led waste management systems. The Principal Secretaries advised all districts to ensure that Swachhata activities are in full swing by the designated deadlines, emphasizing the importance of compliance with national guidelines for the campaign.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, which is an integral part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to galvanize public action and foster a sense of shared responsibility towards creating a cleaner India. Odisha’s active involvement in the campaign will further strengthen its position as a leader in sanitation and hygiene management in the country.