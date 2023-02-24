Odisha PR & DW Dept Gets Enhanced Budgetary Allocation for FY 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has allocated Rs.25603.79 crore for the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department in the Budget 2023-24, 12.5% more than the previous year’s budget provision.

The Budgetary allocation includes Rs.20102.00 crore under Programme Expenditure (different schemes), Rs. 2119.15 Crore under the 15th CFC Award, Rs.2712.64 Crore under the 5th SFC Award and Rs 670.00 Cr. towards Administrative Expenditure.

There is a budget proposal of Rs.5933.70 Cr under PMAY(G) for the F.Y. 2023-24 for the construction of 9,59,518 houses including 1,42,005 houses towards FANI-affected areas. The Budget proposal for 2023-24 under Biju Pucca Ghar is Rs.486.90 Crore including Rs.100.00 Crore towards Interest Subvention.

There is a budget proposal of Rs.1800.00 Cr under MGNREGS for the F.Y. 2023-24 with a target to generate 20 Crore person days. Provision of additional 200 days of work @ Rs.326/day in 20 migration-prone blocks of 4 Districts (i.e. Bolangir, Baragarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada), there is a budget proposal of Rs.500.00 Cr under State Support to MGNREGS for the F.Y. 2023-24.

The Budget proposal for 2023-24 under DDU-GKY is Rs. 189.83 crores to train-up to around 20,000 nos. of youths within the age group of 18 to 35 to enhance the efficiency and employment opportunities. There is a budget proposal of Rs.25.00 Crore under the newly introduced State Sector Scheme “Implementation Support to ORMAS” for the F.Y. 2023-24 to organize block-level rural exhibitions and establish small packaging units for small packaging units rural products and to provide skill development training to the rural beneficiaries.

The provision of drinking water to the rural areas of the State is the prime objective of the State Government. The government have the mandate to provide adequate and safe drinking water to all rural households by the end of 2024 and all-out efforts are being taken to achieve the target within the stipulated timeline. There is a budget proposal of Rs.5750.00 Crore under JJM, Rs.4002.00 Crore under BASUDHA and Rs.1000.00 crore under RIDF for the F.Y. 2023-24.

Rs.250.00 crores have been proposed for the construction of Vana Suraksha Samiti (VSS) buildings for the F.Y.2023-24.

There is a budget proposal of Rs.2119.15 Cr under the 15th Finance Commission and Rs.2712.64 crore under the 5th SFC for F.Y 2023-24 which is to be distributed among the GPs, PSs & ZPs.