Odisha Posts 38.22% Growth in GST Collection in August 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has posted a 38.22 per cent growth in GST collection in the month of August 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The monthly collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) during August ‘23 stands at Rs. 1733.62 Cr against a collection of Rs. 1254.24 Cr during August ‘22 recording a growth of 38.22%.

Till August ‘23, the State has collected OGST and IGST Settlement to the tune of Rs.8877.21 Cr with a progressive growth rate of 21.40%. The OGST collection during August ‘23 is recorded at Rs. 1332.99 Cr against collection of Rs. 1028.07 Cr during August ‘22 with growth rate of 29.66%. With regard to Gross GST collection (OGST+IGST+SGST+Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4408.27 Cr during August ‘23 against collection of Rs. 3883.90 Cr over corresponding period of August ‘22 with a growth rate of 13.50%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs. 2793.38 Cr during the month of August ‘23 as against collection of Rs. 2219.81 Cr during August ‘22 with a growth rate of 25.84%.

During August 2023, 20.75 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 15.81 Lakh of waybills generated during August 2022 recording a growth of 31.24% reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, according to an official release.