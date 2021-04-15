Odisha Postpones Class X, XII Board Exams

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view of the health and safety of the students, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to postpone the Class X and XII board examinations.

Accordingly, the Class XII examinations (Plus II), which are scheduled to start on May 18, 2021, have been postponed. The new exam schedule will be decided in the first week of June after reviewing the pandemic situation of the state.

Similarly, the Class X examination, scheduled to be held from May 3, 2021 by the State Board of Secondary Education, has also been postponed.

On the other hand, all students in the 9th and 11th grades in the academic year 2020-21 will be admitted to the 10th and 12th grades, respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this, said the CM.

The Chief Minister has also directed to close all classes of X and XII from April 19 (Monday). No educational programs can be held at the school at this time.

The decision will be applied to all government, government-funded and private schools in the state-affiliated with the Odisha State Board of Secondary Education and the Odisha Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya organisation.

Similarly, the directive issued by CBSE on April 14 will be implemented for all English medium schools in the state affiliated to CBSE and Odisha Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya. All English medium schools and hostels run by them in the state will be closed from April 19.