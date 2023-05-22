Odisha: Portfolios Announced For Three New Cabinet Ministers

Bhubaneswar: After the three new Cabinet Ministers in the Naveen Patnaik Government took the oath, the portfolios have been announced on Monday.

While Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha got the Finance Ministry, Bangirposhi MLA Sudam Marndi was made the School & Mass Education Minister and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak has been entrusted with the Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Ministry.

Niranjan Pujari, who was the Finance Minster, has now the Health and Parliamentary Affairs porfolios.