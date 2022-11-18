Odisha Port Policy 2022 Gets State Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the Odisha Port Policy, 2022 along with 16 other major proposals.

The Odisha Port Policy 2022 aims to facilitate integrated development of non-major ports and inland waterways as well as facilitate private investment and generate employment. It also seeks to promote coastal shipping, marine tourism and multipurpose harbors.

This policy will facilitate the promotion of private sector investments into the maritime sector of the state, helping Odisha emerge as a favoured investment destination, promoting the idea of #kalingadvantage and providing employment opportunities to the youth of Odisha.

Currently, the State has 14 notified Non-Major ports, out of which the ports at Dhamra and Gopalpur are already functioning, while the ports at Astaranga and Subarnarekha Mouth (Kirtania) are currently under construction. This policy seeks to aid and promote development of Ports and Port-led industrial development through improved port linking infrastructure.

The Policy also promotes other maritime ventures such as Coastal Shipping, promotion of Marine Tourism, Multipurpose harbours, introduction of Seaplane connectivity, promotion of facilities and creation of infrastructure for ship building. Ship breaking and related activities.

Greater focus has been placed on adoption of latest technology and creating sustainable maritime development along the Odisha coast.