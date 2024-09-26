Odisha Police on Thursday warned its field officers involved in activities not related to policing duties specifically in transportation & other unauthorised operations in mining & industrial zones.

According to the directives, field officers have been advised to cease any such unauthorized activities immediately and any continued involvement will be dealt with strictly according to the law.

The Odisha Director General of Police has expressed concerns over the involvement of some field officers in activities unrelated to their duties, particularly in mining and industrial zones.

“All field officers have been instructed to take cognizance of this directive and comply with it in strict accordance,” reads the directive issued by the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack