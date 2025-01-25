Odisha Police will hoist the national flag at 10 uninhabited islands on the Odisha coast for the first time on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Speaking to media persons in Bhubaneswar Friday, DGP YB Khurania said: “For the first time, the Odisha Police team will go to 10 uninhabited islands on the Odisha coast and unfurl the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations.”

Security arrangements along the islands have been significantly bolstered, as confirmed by Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG). Comprehensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure safety during these celebrations.

The main state-level parade will occur on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, featuring participants from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and approximately 48 to 49 police contingents. A thorough full-dress rehearsal took place on Friday to fine-tune these preparations.