Odisha Police rescues 404 children in special drive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have rescued 404 children during a special drive to trace and rescue missing children in the state.

The special drive was conducted from February 28 to March 8. The police managed to rescue 322 girls and 82 boys.

Police DG Abhay thanked the police personnel who worked hard for such rescue.

