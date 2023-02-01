Odisha Police Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for constable posts extended

Bhubaneswar: The State Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha Police has announced an extension of the deadline to apply for 4790 posts of constables (civil) in 34 police districts and the Commissionerate Police in the State.

The extension has been granted in accordance with the January 24 judgement of the Orissa High Court raising the upper age limit by four (04) years for the ongoing recruitment for the post of Constables (Civil) in Odisha Police.

As per the revised age limits, the maximum age of unreserved candidates should be 27 years as on 01.01.2022, 32 for SEBC, SC, ST & Women candidates and Home Guards and 47 for Group-D candidates.

“Interested candidates may apply in online mode by visiting the websites www.odishapolice.gov.in and www.opssb.nic.in. The websites will remain open for submission of application from 30.01.2023 (09:00 AM) to 10.02.2023 (11:59 PM). The candidates who have applied earlier for the post need not apply again,” the SSB said.

“All other terms and conditions of eligibility for the post shall remain unchanged,” it added.